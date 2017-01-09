Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
BRASILIA Jan 9 Brazilian for-profit education provider Ser Educacional said on Monday it has launched a new share buyback program to purchase up to 2.95 million common shares over the next year.
The company said in a statement that the new program will run until Jan. 9, 2018.
The statement added the board believed the financial health of the company meant the buyback could be carried out without any impact to its payment of debts or dividends.
The share repurchases will be handled by the brokerages of BTG Pactual CTVM and Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários SA.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.