SAO PAULO Nov 4 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third largest listed education firm, said the ratio of students financed through a government loan program known as Fies could drop to 35 percent next year.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss third quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Joao Aguiar said Fies-related enrollment could be affected by changes in the rules of the program. Currently Fies students represent 45.5 percent of Ser's total base of students, according to a securities filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)