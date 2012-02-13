* Offer represents a premium of 12 pct
* Deal to close in the second quarter
* Shares up 10 pct in premarket trade
(Adds background)
Feb 13 SeraCare Life Sciences Inc
said it will be bought by an affiliate of private equity firm
Linden Capital Partners for $80.8 million.
The deal follows a trend set in 2011, when the U.S.
healthcare industry witnessed a string of private equity
takeovers as PE firms bet on rising use of services by an aging
population in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.
In October, PE firms Carlyle Group and Hellman &
Friedman agreed to buy Pharmaceutical Product Development
for $3.9 billion and, in November, American Dental
Partners was taken private by JLL Partners.
The $4.00-per-share deal represents a premium of nearly 12
percent to SeraCare's Friday close on the Nasdaq. SeraCare had
20.2 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 3.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, the
company said in a statement.
SeraCare, which supplies diagnostic control products for
HIV, plasma-derived reagents and contract research services, had
said last year it was exploring strategic alternatives,
including a possible sale, after it received an unsolicited
buyout offer from private equity firm MSMB Capital.
The company was forced to put itself up for sale after lower
Federal spending put pressure on its revenue as people held out
on doctor visits for small tests.
Shares of the Milford, Massachusetts-based company, which
have risen about a third in the last three months, were up 10
percent in premarket trade. They had closed at $3.58 on Friday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik, Balaji Sridharan in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sriraj Kalluvila)