KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian engineer Serba
Dinamik Group Bhd is seeking to raise about 600 million ringgit
($150 million) in an initial public offering (IPO), in what
would be one of few listings in a lacklustre market, people
familiar with the matter said.
A weak currency and battered commodity markets have hit
Malaysia's economic growth and contributed to waning investor
appetite for IPOs. There has also been a dearth of IPOs across
Southeast Asia.
Serba Dinamik's IPO is targeted for the end of this year but
the process could spill over into the first quarter of 2017,
said the people, who declined to be identified as the
discussions are private.
RHB Investment Bank, Affin Hwang Capital and Credit Suisse
are handling the listing, the people said. The three banks and
Serba Dinamik declined to comment.
One person familiar with the deal said the company is likely
to submit its application for an IPO next month.
Last year, Serba Dinamik bought a Britain-based oil and gas
firm to transfer technology to Malaysia and explore business
opportunities in Europe.
($1 = 4.0020 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee)