BELGRADE Feb 13 Serbia has invited bids for a
25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport
, the biggest in the Western Balkan region.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said in December his cabinet
expects 400 million euros ($426.00 million) from the sale of the
airport, one of the most profitable state-run firms in the
Balkan country.
Belgrade is required to sell off state-owned companies,
including the airport, as part of a 1.2 billion-euro loan deal
agreed with the International Monetary Fund in 2015.
Airports in Europe are often seen as attractive
infrastructure investments due to expected passenger growth in
the region and several other privatisations are underway,
including airport in Sofia.
The Nikola Tesla airport, located 17 kilometres (10 miles)
from Belgrade's city centre, serviced 4,92 million passengers in
2016, or 3 percent more than a year earlier.
Under the terms of the offer, published in the government's
Official Gazette on Feb 10, bidders will have 60 days to submit
non-binding bids for financing, development, maintenance and
managing of the airport.
On Monday, shares in Aerodrom Nikola Tesla rose to 1,150
dinars ($9.90) or up 1.8 percent compared to Friday.
In the first nine months of 2016, Nikola Tesla airport
reported a net profit of 2.4 billion dinars, a 13 percent
increase compared with the previous year.
Under terms of the offer, prospective bidders, companies or
consortia, must not have more than a 20 percent stake in an
airport within the range of 450 kilometres, which serviced more
than 1 million passengers in 2016.
The prospective bidders are also required to have
accumulated capital worth more than 500 million euros or
available financial resources of more than 500 million euros,
the offer said.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
($1 = 116.1700 Serbian dinars)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac
and Jane Merriman)