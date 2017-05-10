BELGRADE May 10 Serbia has made a second
extension to a deadline for non-binding bids for a 25-year
concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport
, the biggest in the western Balkan region, the
Belgrade-based Politika daily reported on Wednesday.
To secure more budget revenue and comply with the terms of a
three-year 1.2 billion euro ($1.31 billion) loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund, Serbia wants to sell off its
remaining state-owned firms.
The government expects the airport deal to be worth around
400 million euros ($426.04 million).
The deadline is now extended until May 30, said the
advertisement published in the Politika daily. The original
deadline was set for April 13.
"The public body (government and airport management) decided
to extend the deadline to allow qualified participants ...
sufficient time for preparation of all required documentation,"
it said.
In March, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that 27
companies had expressed an interest in bidding.
On April 24, the Beta news agency reported that South
Korea's Incheon airport was interested in bidding for the
concession.
The Nikola Tesla airport, located 17 kilometres (10 miles)
from Belgrade's city centre, serviced 4.92 million passengers in
2016, or 3 percent more than a year earlier. Between January and
September 2016, it reported a net profit of 2.4 billion Serbian
dinars ($21.24 million), a 13 percent increase from 2015.
Under terms of the offer, prospective bidders, companies or
consortia, must not have more than a 20 percent stake in another
airport within 450 kilometres of Nikola Tesla, with passenger
numbers above 1 million in 2016.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
($1 = 112.9700 Serbian dinars)
