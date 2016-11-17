BELGRADE Nov 17 Serbia's defence minister on
Thursday ordered urgent security checks at all weapons depots
after dozens of semiautomatic handguns, five assault rifles and
two crates of ammunition went missing from a storage site in
Belgrade.
It was unclear whether the incident had any connection with
the Interior Ministry's seizure on Wednesday of an arms cache
including over 100 grenades and 30 kg (65 pounds) of explosives
and the arrest of 10 people.
It was the biggest such haul for 15 years in a country where
many automatic and anti-tank weapons remained in private hands,
often organised crime gangs with shadowy government links, after
the end of the 1990s Yugoslav conflict.
Some of the assault rifles used by Islamist militants who
killed 130 people in Paris a year ago came from former
Yugoslavia's 1980s state arsenal.
"In one of the depots in Belgrade garrison, 70 semiautomatic
handguns, five assault rifles and two crates of ammunition were
missing," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
It said Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic ordered an urgent
inspection of all warehouses with weapons and equipment.
The ministry also said "significant funds" from the 2017
defence budget would be devoted to improving security at state
depots that still hold a significant quantity of arms left over
from the old communist Yugoslav federal army.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)