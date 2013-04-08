* RVB is second state bank to collapse since 2012
* Former clients can manage new accounts in Postanska
BELGRADE, April 8 Serbian state-owned bank
Postanska Stedionica took over the assets and liabilities of
collapsed lender Razvojna Banka Vojvodine (RVB) on Monday,
Postanska said.
RVB is the second Serbian bank to collapse since the
Socialist-nationalist government took over in 2012, after
issuing loans without insuring itself against default.
Police detained three former RVB officials in March on
suspicion of extending loans without adequate insurance.
The government of Serbia's northern Vojvodina province,
which owns 62 percent of the bank, and the Serbian government
have agreed to the transfer of the deposits of 70,000 RVB
clients to another bank.
Under the terms announced on Monday, Postanska Stedionica
took over 17.5 billion dinars ($203.79 million) of deposits. The
uninsured deposits will be secured with 70 million euros ($91.15
million) in five-year bonds issued by the provincial government
and the central government.
"All clients of the RVB ... as of April 8 can freely manage
their savings and assets in full and at every moment," Postanska
Stedionica said in a statement.
RVB's loans will be placed in a fund of which Vojvodina will
own 78.11 percent, with the central government holding the rest.
The bank's net loss grew to 7.9 billion dinars ($90.3
million) in the third quarter of 2012, up from 163.6 million
dinars a year earlier.
Last year, police arrested a number of officials of the
now-bankrupt Agrobanka after uncovering a 2011 unaudited loss of
29.7 billion dinars. Postanska Stedionica also took over its
assets and 260,000 clients.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)