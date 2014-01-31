BELGRADE Jan 31 Serbia's central bank has
revoked the license of Univerzal Banka, making it the fourth
small Serbian bank to be shut down since 2012 due to bad loans
or low capitalisation.
There are about 30 lenders in Serbia, a country of 7.3
million people. Most lenders are subsidiaries of foreign banks.
"The (Univerzal) bank fell into the state of critical
undercapitalisation and its liquidity and continuation of
businesses have been jeopardised," the central bank said in a
statement on Friday.
The Deposit Insurance Agency will administer the bank's
assets.
Earlier this month, Belgrade-based Vecernje Novosti daily
reported that Univerzal Banka needed about 8 million euros ($11
million) in new capital because its capital adequacy ratio was
about half the required 12 percent.
Univerzal Banka is 75 percent owned by several Serbian
companies and the rest by small shareholders. Its officials were
not immediately available for comment.
Last year, the Serbian government took over assets of
Privredna Banka and Razvojna Banka Vojvovine after they
collapsed under the weight of bad loans.
In 2012 the state-run Postanska Stedionica also took over
assets and clients of the Agrobanka bank after financial
authorities unravelled a 2011 unaudited loss of 29.7 billion
dinars ($346 million).
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
