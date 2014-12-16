BELGRADE Dec 16 Serbia's central bank has
issued an operating licence to Mirabank, a unit of the United
Arab Emirates-based Royal Group conglomerate, the central bank
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The move is part of a deepening of business ties between
Belgrade and Abu Dhabi, including investment in Serbia's
agriculture sector, a $1 billion loan from the UAE and the 2013
sale of a 49 percent stake in flag carrier Air Serbia to Etihad.
All foreign banks in Serbia, a former Yugoslav republic of
some 7.3 million people, are registered as domestic legal
entities and their operations are overseen by the central bank.
"It is expected that the bank will start its regular
operations by the end of March 2015," the central bank said in a
statement.
Speaking in September, Serbian central bank governor
Jorgovanka Tabakovic said Mirabank would invest $5 billion in
the Balkan country by 2017.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Holmes)