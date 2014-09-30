WARSAW, Sept 30 Liquidity problems at Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) are an isolated issue in an otherwise decently capitalised banking system, Standard & Poor's rating analyst Kai Stukenbrock said.

However, Stukenbrock, a senior director at S&P responsible for areas including central and eastern Europe, also said Bulgaria was in need of a new growth model to get richer. It is the European Union's poorest member state.

A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian central bank to seize control of the country's fourth-largest lender and freeze its operations, leaving customers unable to access their accounts.

"We think this is an idiosyncratic problem of that particular bank and of the bank's setup," Stukenbrock told Reuters in comments authorised for release on Tuesday.

"We think it is not a systemic issue in the financial system. Capitalisation and prudential ratios in the system remain at decent levels."

The bank also failed to make the final payment on a $150 million bond that matured in August, prompting threats of legal action. Corpbank's problems are unlikely to be addressed until a new government can be formed after an Oct. 5 general election.

Stukenbrock also said that continued deleveraging in Bulgaria's banking sector was weighing on growth. The problem was also a lack of high-quality demand for loans, the analyst said.

"The underlying problem that Bulgaria faces is that it has not found a new growth model," Stukenbrock said.

"Before the crisis it was real estate construction that drove the economy. That model collapsed with the crisis. Now there is not really a new idea, model or approach. To some extent this explains the relatively low growth that we have."

S&P rates Bulgaria at BBB- with a stable outlook. The $49-billion economy, where gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is about half of that in Poland, grew by 1.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)