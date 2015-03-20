(Updates with deal signed, price)

BELGRADE, March 20 Serbia and Turkey's state-run Halkbank signed a 10.1 million euro deal for the sale of a 76.74 percent stake in local lender Cacanska Banka on Friday, Serbia's finance ministry said.

Cacanska Banka has a 1.1 percent market share, balance sheet assets of 263 million euros and a workforce of 385 people.

In a statement, the ministry said Halkbank had agreed to pay 10.1 million euros ($10.89 million) for 139,680 shares from the bank's four shareholders, or 76.74 percent of bank's capital.

Cacanska Banka has a network of 14 branches and 9 sub-branches covering primarily the territory of western and central Serbia.

"In addition to the recapitalisation and expansion of the business network, investments are also planned in IT, credit cards and development of the private banking sector," the ministry said.

Before the deal, Serbia's government owned 28.49 percent of Cacanska Banka, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development held a 24.9 percent stake, while the International Financial Corporation, a World Bank affiliate, owned 19.9 percent. The rest was held by the bankrupt Beogradska Banka. ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)