(Updates with deal signed, price)
BELGRADE, March 20 Serbia and Turkey's state-run
Halkbank signed a 10.1 million euro deal for the sale
of a 76.74 percent stake in local lender Cacanska Banka
on Friday, Serbia's finance ministry said.
Cacanska Banka has a 1.1 percent market share, balance sheet
assets of 263 million euros and a workforce of 385 people.
In a statement, the ministry said Halkbank had agreed to pay
10.1 million euros ($10.89 million) for 139,680 shares from the
bank's four shareholders, or 76.74 percent of bank's capital.
Cacanska Banka has a network of 14 branches and 9
sub-branches covering primarily the territory of western and
central Serbia.
"In addition to the recapitalisation and expansion of the
business network, investments are also planned in IT, credit
cards and development of the private banking sector," the
ministry said.
Before the deal, Serbia's government owned 28.49 percent of
Cacanska Banka, the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development held a 24.9 percent stake, while the International
Financial Corporation, a World Bank affiliate, owned 19.9
percent. The rest was held by the bankrupt Beogradska Banka.
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)