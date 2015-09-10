BELGRADE, Sept 10 The Serbian central bank on Thursday cut the foreign currency reserve requirements for commercial banks as of February 18, 2016 to boost credit activity and spur growth.

As of February 18, 2016, the foreign currency reserve requirement rate for deposits with a maturity of two years would be 20 percent instead of 26 percent, the bank said in a statement.

Rates for deposits with a maturity of more than two years will be cut to 13 from 19 percent, it said.

Earlier on Thursday the bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate RSDREPO= RSCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent, as below-target inflation and weak growth warranted a second cut in as many months. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)