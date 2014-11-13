BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
BELGRADE Nov 13 Serbia's central bank lowered its mandatory currency reserve requirement for commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the bank said in a statement.
The requirement was lowered to 28 percent and 21 percent depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited with the central bank.
"It is expected that the lowering of mandatory currency reserves will allow commercial banks to free some of their lending potential, which will have a mild impact in lowering borrowing costs," the bank said.
The bank also raised its mandatory requirement for foreign currency funds indexed in dinars by 2 percentage points to 34 percent and 26 percent depending on maturity. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)