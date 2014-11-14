(Corrects para 4 to clarify regulations)
BELGRADE Nov 13 Serbia's central bank lowered
its mandatory currency reserve requirement for commercial banks
by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the
bank said in a statement.
The requirement was lowered to 28 percent and 21 percent
depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited
with the central bank.
"It is expected that the lowering of mandatory currency
reserves will allow commercial banks to free some of their
lending potential, which will have a mild impact in lowering
borrowing costs," the bank said.
The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve
allocations by 2 percentage points, from 32 percent and 24
percent to 34 percent and 26 percent.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)