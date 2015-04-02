* Abu Dhabi firm behind 3-bln-euro riverside development

* Ruling party says criticism is "attack" on government

* Says critics are "idle and malicious"

By Matt Robinson

BELGRADE, April 2 Serbia's ruling party hit out on Thursday at "idle and malicious" critics of a multi-billion-euro Dubai-style redevelopment plan for Belgrade that has divided residents of the capital.

Bankrolled by Abu Dhabi property developer Eagle Hills, construction of the Belgrade Waterfront project is due to begin this summer, but critics insist it risks being an expensive mistake and altering the character and skyline of the city.

They say the 3-billion-euro ($3.2-billion) project got a green light without any public tender and little civic consultation.

On Thursday, activists placed a large yellow styrofoam duck in front of parliament. Describing something as a "duck" in Serbian means it is a lie or a deception.

"Instead of investing in education, health and production, we're building boutiques for Louis Vuitton bags," the activists said in a statement.

The development is the signature project of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's conservative government, which has given short shrift to criticism of a plan it says will create 20,000 jobs, address a shortage of quality downtown office space and lure foreign investors into Serbia's anaemic economy.

"I am saddened that idle and malicious people find the time, obviously for political reasons, to criticise this project and write dozens of pamphlets, statements and pages against Belgrade Waterfront," Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said in a statement issued by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.

He described the criticism as an attack on the government, a charge frequently levelled at those who question government policy in Serbia under Vucic, whose strongman image, combined with a pro-Western policy, has won him a hold on power not seen late leader Slobodan Milosevic, when Serbia was a pariah state.

The Belgrade development will comprise 5,700 apartments, 2,200 hotel rooms, offices for 12,700 people, a shopping mall and a curvaceous 200-metre tower in a forest of metal and glass on 1.8 million sq m of wasteland by the River Sava.

Next week, lawmakers are expected to debate a law clearing the way for expropriation of land and the issuing of building licences. The government says it will foot the bill of infrastructure upgrades for the development, which it estimates at just under 300 million euros. (Editing by Louise Ireland)