NOVI SAD, Serbia, April 12 Serbian shipping
company workers protesting about unpaid wages and health
benefits blocked the river Danube on Thursday, cutting off one
of Europe's key supply waterways, an economic lifeline for the
countries through which it flows.
Employees of the Dunav Agregati river shipping company
anchored ships and barges in the middle of the river near the
city of Novi Sad, some 70 kilometres (50 miles) north of the
capital Belgrade, prompting the authorities to halt navigation.
"We haven't received wages and health benefits for over a
year, we want them paid in full and with this (protest) we want
to draw public attention," said Jozef Pap, a protest leader.
"We will stay here until our demands are met."
The Danube, a major European shipping lane, connects Germany
and Austria with Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and
the Black Sea, and is vital for their economies.
Rising social discontent in Serbia threatens to damage the
coalition government led by President Boris Tadic's pro-Western
Democratic Party as it heads into a parliamentary election on
May 6. The Democratic Party is trailing in polls behind the
opposition populist Serbian Progressive Party.
The European Union candidate country is struggling with the
effects on its economy and public finances of the prolonged debt
crisis in the euro zone, Serbia's main trading partner, and with
rampant corruption and organised crime.
Last month, hundreds of farmers blocked main roads in the
north of the country in protest at a new programme of subsidies
they say favours major landowners over small farms.
Earlier this week, dozens of workers of a construction
company in central Serbia started a hunger strike, also
demanding wages they say have not been paid for a year.
The outgoing government is struggling to keep economic
growth forecast at 0.5 percent for 2012 on track and to combat
steep unemployment of around 27 percent, while the dinar
currency has sunk to record lows this year.
Torn apart by wars in the 1990s, Serbia has since struggled
to attract investment to overhaul its ageing infrastructure and
create jobs.
The International Monetary Fund earlier this year froze a 1
billion euro ($1.31 billion) standby lending deal with Serbia
over its inflated spending plans for 2012. A review of the
facility is expected once a new government has taken office and
presented a revised 2012 budget.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Zoran
Radosavljevic and Catherine Evans)