LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in the US and London ahead of a possible US dollar bond issue, said market sources on Monday.

The fixed income investor meetings will start on Wednesday November 7.

A 144A/RegS bond offering may follow subject to market conditions, said sources. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)