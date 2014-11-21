(Adds background, IMF quotes)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Serbia does not need to issue a Eurobond this year following a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, according to a ministry of finance official.

"(The) deficit will be significantly lower than estimated, so there will be no need to issue Eurobond this year," Branko Drcelic, director in the public debt administration division of Serbia's ministry of finance, told IFR.

On Thursday, the IMF reached a long-awaited agreement with Serbia for a three-year precautionary loan deal for around 1bn.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF managing board.

In September, Serbia lined up a handful of banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit for a potential bond, sources said at the time.

Serbia was seeking to raise up to 2bn of 10-year bonds as recently as October 29.

The country's new finance minister Dusan Vujovic said at the time that he had a target yield of under 4% on a new deal.

Although Serbia has been thrown a lifeline by the IMF, the country will still need to undertake large-scale reforms to tackle its public debt problems, the IMF said.

"Without comprehensive policy changes, public debt would continue to rise to unsustainable levels, undermining macroeconomic stability and growth potential," said Zuzana Murgasova, who led the IMF mission into Serbia.

Serbia's public debt is forecast to rise to 68% of GDP by the end of 2014.

As part of the standby loan agreement, Serbia will undertake fiscal consolidation.

This will focus primarily on scaling down the large public sector wage and pension bills and reducing budget support to public enterprises, said Murgasova.

"In particular, fiscal adjustment aims to halt the rise in public debt and put it on a downward trajectory by 2017," she added.

Serbia is rated B1 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and B+ by Fitch Ratings.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)