* Vice-governor resigns over law stepping up govt control
* Parliament to appoint ruling party lawmaker as governor
* EU, IMF say bank's independence under threat
By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, Aug 6 A second top official at
Serbia's central bank resigned on Monday over government moves
to step up control over the bank, a plan that has brought strong
criticism from the European Union and International Monetary
Fund.
Vice-governor Bojan Markovic stood down with parliament
poised to appoint a lawmaker from the ruling, Socialist-led
coalition as central bank governor, replacing Dejan Soskic who
resigned last week.
Parliament adopted a law on Saturday creating a powerful,
parliament-appointed supervisory body to be represented on the
bank's executive board and giving the assembly responsibility
for appointing its entire top management.
The move is reminiscent of neighbouring Hungary's recent
clash with the European Union over the independence of its
central bank. Serbia is not in the EU, but hopes to join.
Markovic, in a resignation letter, said the law "poses a
threat to the long-term credibility of monetary policy in
Serbia."
The ruling coalition, which took power last month, insists
the bank's independence is not under threat, but says it should
work in greater harmony with the government as it pursues more
expansive fiscal policies to fire up Serbia's moribund economy.
The EU is watching the new government closely for any signs
of drift from the largely reformist, pro-EU course Serbia took
with the fall of late Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
The new government is an alliance of socialists and
nationalists that was last in power together at the tail end of
Milosevic's 13-year-rule, when Serbia was mired in war and
hyperinflation.
Criticising the law before its adoption, the EU said last
week that Serbia risked taking a "step back" on its path to
membership. The International Monetary Fund has warned of
consequences for a frozen 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) standby
loan deal that the new government says it wants to renegotiate.
Parliament is expected to endorse Jorgovanka Tabakovic, 52,
as the bank's new governor later on Monday. Tabakovic, an
economist, is a senior member of the nationalist Serbian
Progressive Party, the largest party in the ruling coalition.
Opposition lawmakers said the new law and Tabakovic's
appointment would only deepen concern in the West over the new
government's commitment to the political and economic reforms
required for Serbia to make progress towards EU accession.
"The ruling clique has decided to put the most important
monetary institution under its full control," said Nada
Kolundzija of the opposition Democratic Party.
"This will only confirm the many doubts over whether this
government understands what it means to say, 'Yes, we want to
join the EU.'"
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)