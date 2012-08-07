* New govt stepping up control over cbank

* Cbank hit by new round of resignations

* S&P cites risk of interference, dinar hits 119.45

By Matt Robinson

BELGRADE, Aug 7 Standard & Poor's cut Serbia's credit rating and three members of the EU candidate's central bank resigned on Tuesday in an increasing crisis over the independence of monetary policy.

The rating agency knocked Serbia down one notch to BB-, citing in part the Socialist-led government's tightening of its grip on the central bank in defiance of EU and IMF criticism

It also put it on negative outlook because of deteriorating fiscal and external deficits and the bank row.

The dinar fell to a record low against the euro.

The sense of crisis was compounded by more resignations at the central bank following those of governor Dejan Soskic and vice-governor Bojan Markovic.

Three out of five ordinary members of the bank's Council of Governors, including Council president Bosko Zivkovic, stood down, accusing the government of a "serious violation" of the principle of central bank independence.

Soskic was replaced on Monday by Jorgovanka Tabakovic, an economist and lawmaker from the ruling coalition. There was no word on when replacements would be named for the officials who had resigned, with the bank facing a decision on its benchmark rate on Thursday.

Shrugging off criticism from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, the coalition has pushed through legislation creating a powerful, parliament-appointed supervisory body represented on the bank's executive board and giving parliament responsibility for appointing the entire top management.

The new government, an alliance of socialists and nationalists who last held power together under late Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic, has promised expansive fiscal policy to halt a slide into recession, and says the bank should play along.

Standard and Poor's cited a risk of interference in monetary policy, cut Serbia's credit rating and warned of worse to come.

"The negative outlook reflects our view that Serbia's twin fiscal and external deficits could create greater vulnerabilities, complicated by institutional interference and financial spillovers from the eurozone," the agency said.

In a resignation letter on Tuesday, the three members of the bank's Council of Governors said the new central bank law would "likely weigh on cooperation with the IMF and slow Serbia's process of European integration."

"The expected effects of this will be to slow the inflow of capital, and even spur an outflow, which in the context of the high deficit ... could relatively quickly lead to a balance of payments crisis and the collapse of the dinar exchange rate." (Writing by Matt Robinson. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)