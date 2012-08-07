* New govt stepping up control over cbank
* Cbank hit by new round of resignations
* S&P cites risk of interference, dinar hits 119.45
By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, Aug 7 Standard & Poor's cut Serbia's
credit rating and three members of the EU candidate's central
bank resigned on Tuesday in a growing crisis over the
independence of monetary policy under a new Socialist-led
government.
The rating agency knocked Serbia down one notch to BB-,
citing in part a push by the coalition government to tighten its
grip on the central bank in defiance of warnings from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
It also put the country on negative outlook because of
deteriorating fiscal and external deficits and the bank row.
The dinar fell to a record low against the euro of 119.45,
prompting the bank to intervene with the sale of 15 million
euros.
The bank has sold over 1.3 billion euros this year in
defence of the battered dinar. The currency crawled back to
118.75 by close of business.
The sense of crisis was compounded by more resignations at
the central bank following those over the past week of governor
Dejan Soskic and vice-governor Bojan Markovic.
Three out of five ordinary members of the bank's Council of
Governors, including Council President Bosko Zivkovic, stood
down, accusing the government of a "serious violation" of the
principle of central bank independence.
Soskic, the governor, was replaced on Monday by Jorgovanka
Tabakovic, an economist and lawmaker from the ruling coalition.
There was no word on when replacements would be named for the
officials who had resigned, with the bank facing a scheduled
decision on its benchmark rate on Thursday.
Standard and Poor's cited a risk of interference in monetary
policy, cut Serbia's credit rating and warned of worse to come.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that Serbia's twin
fiscal and external deficits could create greater
vulnerabilities, complicated by institutional interference and
financial spillovers from the eurozone," the agency said.
The battle over the bank will only fuel doubts in the West
over the new government's commitment to the largely reformist,
pro-EU path taken by Serbia with the fall of late leader
Slobodan Milosevic 12 years ago.
Shrugging off a warning from the EU that it risked taking a
"step back" in its membership bid, the coalition has pushed
through legislation creating a powerful, parliament-appointed
supervisory body represented on the bank's executive board and
giving parliament the job of appointing the entire top team.
The government is an alliance of socialists and nationalists
who last held power together at the tail end of Milosevic's
13-year rule, when Serbia was mired in war and hyperinflation.
IMF FUNDING
Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, Milosevic's wartime
spokesman, has promised expansive fiscal policy to counter two
quarters of economic contraction this year, and says the central
bank should play along.
Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said the ratings cut was to
be expected, and blamed the previous Democrat-led government.
The dispute echoes a recent clash between the EU and Serbian
neighbour Hungary over the independence of its central bank.
"In terms of structure, the act (in Serbia) is far more
aggressive than anything that even happened in Hungary," said
Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto.
"The key worry is that they've (the bank) lost a lot of
talent," he said. "And that's a key worry that the rating
agencies picked up on -- losing the ability for them to respond
to vulnerabilities given what they (S&P) call institutional
interference."
Former governor Soskic stuck to a restrictive monetary
policy despite an increasingly bleak economic outlook, raising
the bank's benchmark rate over the past two months to 10.25
percent, the highest in central and eastern Europe.
The budget deficit stands at over 7 percent of output but of
more concern is public debt that is almost 55 percent of GDP,
far higher than levels recommended by the IMF in the past for
similar emerging economies.
That adds to the case for keeping rates relatively tight.
"I wouldn't see (the central bank) making any decision, but
this will be more of a get-together," Martin Stelzeneder,
Raiffeisen analyst in Vienna, said of Thursday's rates meeting.
"The dinar will be under pressure due to the political
situation," he said.
Analysts say a revival of IMF funding will be crucial to
stabilising the dinar, which has hit a series of record lows
against the euro in the wake of an inconclusive May election.
But the IMF warned last week that the new central bank saga
would have consequences for a frozen 1 billion euro ($1.24
billion) standby deal.
Finance Ministry tax adviser Milica Bisic said Serbia was
unlikely to get its debt down quickly enough to revive the
current IMF deal. Instead, it would seek to negotiate a new
arrangement toward the end of the year.
Bisic, in an interview with the Wednesday edition of Serbian
weekly NIN, said that to bring down the "enormous deficit" the
government was considering raising value added tax from 18
percent to 20 and capital gains tax from 10 percent to 15.
