* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BELGRADE May 5 Serbia's central bank has placed several commercial banks under a special monitoring regime as it seeks to safeguard the sector's financial stability, its governor said on Tuesday.
Bad loans account for 23 percent of total lending in Serbia, where foreign banks hold 75 percent of the market and 29 banks operate.
"At this moment there are some banks that are under special monitoring," Jorgovanka Tabakovic told national broadcaster B92.
She did not name the banks but said they were "interesting for foreign investors".
If the banks did not find buyers, the central bank would be "forced to undertake other measures," she said.
The central bank was not immediately able to shed further light on Tabakovic's comments, which she also did not elaborate on.
Under a 1.2 billion euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund approved in February, Serbia agreed to draw up a strategy to resolve the problem of bad loans.
So far, four Serbian banks have gone bankrupt under the weight of bad loans, at a cost of 800 million euros to the state.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and John Stonestreet)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.