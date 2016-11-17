BRIEF-China Real Estate to participate in bidding for 80 pct stake in real estate development firm
* Says it plans to participate in bidding for 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based real estate development firm
BELGRADE Nov 17 Serbia's central bank vice-governor, Veselin Pjescic, said on Thursday there was space to lower the bank's benchmark rate, now set at 4 percent.
Last week, the central bank kept the rate unchanged amid uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy, even though inflation stood at just 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.
"The benchmark rate is still relatively high ... there is space to lower it," Pjescic told an economic conference.
The bank's Executive Board is due to hold next rate setting meeting on Dec. 8.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Larry King)
* Says it plans to participate in bidding for 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based real estate development firm
* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Miyagi for 850 million yen on Feb. 23
* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary interests in a property in Japan for 4,111 million yen on Jan. 31