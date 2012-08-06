Position: Governor of the National Bank of Serbia
Incumbent: Jorgovanka Tabakovic
Date of Birth: March 21, 1960
Term: From August 6, 2010
Key facts:
- At the time of her election, Tabakovic was a senior member
of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, the largest party
in Serbia's ruling coalition, and a close ally of President
Tomislav Nikolic.
- Tabakovic replaced Dejan Soskic, who resigned over a law
that stepped up government control over the central bank and
which drew sharp criticism from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
- Tabakovic was born in Kosovo, Serbia's former southern
province that declared independence in 2008 with Western backing
but is not recognised by Belgrade. She graduated in economics
from the University of Pristina and went on to teach economics
and work in banking in Kosovo.
- As a member of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party
during the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Tabakovic served
as a minister in the last government under late Serb strongman
Slobodan Milosevic, when Serbia was bombed by NATO to halt the
1998-99 war in Kosovo.
- When the Radicals split in 2008, Tabakovic joined Nikolic
in the Serbian Progressive Party as its key economic policy
official.
