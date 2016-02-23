BELGRADE Feb 23 The Serbian central bank sold
euros on the domestic market on Tuesday to bolster the dinar,
which stayed under pressure despite a 10 million euro ($11
million) sale a day earlier due to demand from local
subsidiaries of foreign banks, dealers said.
The central bank, which maintains the dinar in a managed
float against the euro, intervened as the domestic currency
traded at 123.5, or 0.17 percent weaker than on Monday. After
the intervention the dinar traded at 123.6.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by John Stonestreet)