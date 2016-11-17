(Adds details, context, further comments.)
BELGRADE Nov 17 The Serbian central bank's
vice-governor, Vessel Pjescic, said on Thursday the bank had
room to lower its benchmark interest rate, now set at 4 percent.
Last week, the central bank left the rate unchanged, amid
uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy, even though
inflation stood at just 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.
"The benchmark rate is still relatively high ... there is
space to lower it," Pjescic told an economic conference in
Belgrade.
The bank's Executive Board is due to hold next rate setting
meeting on Dec. 8.
At the same conference, Serbian Finance Minister Dusan
Vujovic said that the 2017 budget, which must be endorsed by the
International Monetary Fund, will target a deficit of 1.7
percent and growth of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
"The growth will be based on an increase in manufacturing
sectors and demand, and it will be also spurred by exports and
direct foreign investments," Vujovic said.
Earlier this month, the IMF, which has a 1.2 billion euros
($1.29 billion) loan-deal with Serbia, said the economy of the
European Union candidate country should expand next year and
that its budget deficit should shrink.
Serbia's deficit for 2016 is expected to fall to 2.1 percent
from a previously forecast 4 percent.
The IMF upgraded Serbia's growth estimate for 2016 to 2.7
percent, up from a previous 2.5 percent, but warned Belgrade to
reform its oversized public sector to secure strong medium-term
growth.
The 250-seat parliament, where the ruling coalition has an
overwhelming majority, should start debating Serbia's 2017
spending plans by the end of the month.
($1 = 0.9336 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing Ivana Sekularac;
Editing by Larry King)