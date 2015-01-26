BELGRADE Jan 26 Serbia's central bank said on
Monday it was in discussions with commercial banks on measures
they might take to address a surge in the value of the Swiss
franc and the impact on some 22,000 borrowers, but that it had
"no intention" of imposing a blanket limit on CHF-denominated
loan rates.
"There was a concrete discussion about several alternative
models, from rescheduling of loans, to their conversions or a
possibility of adjusting interest rates on these loans under
market terms," central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic told a
news conference.
The central bank met with bank heads on Monday, with
Serbia's stock of loans denominated in Swiss francs worth around
1.1 billion euros. Tabakovic said they would meet again next
week but would not take any hasty decisions.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic;
Editing by Matt Robinson)