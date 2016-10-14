BELGRADE Oct 14 The Serbian central bank
purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Friday to stem
gains in the dinar against the common currency, dealers said.
The central bank stepped in with euro purchases for the
first time in over a month, with the dinar trading at
between 123.05 and 123.20. After the intervention the dinar
remained unchanged.
On Thursday the central bank kept its main interest rate
unchanged at 4 percent, citing uncertainty over future monetary
policy decisions in Europe and the U.S.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hugh Lawson)