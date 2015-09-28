BELGRADE, Sept 28 The Serbian central bank
purchased euros on the domestic interbank market on Monday for
the first time in a month, trying to rein in the dinar amid low
demand for the common European currency, dealers said.
"A stronger dinar would be damaging for exporters and it
appears that the central bank is determined to keep it at the
rate of no less than 120," a dealer said.
The central bank purchased euros with the dinar
trading at 119.63, or 0.1 percent stronger on its previous
close, dealers said. After the intervention, the dinar
stabilised at the rate of 120 at 0805 GMT.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)