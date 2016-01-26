BELGRADE Jan 26 The Serbian central bank sold euros on the local interbank market on Tuesday to bolster the dinar, which has been weakened by demand for the common currency, dealers said.

The central bank, which a day earlier sold 10 million euros ($10.9 million), began intervening with the dinar trading at about 123.25 to the euro, 0.2 percent weaker than its median exchange rate set for the day. After the intervention the dinar rallied slightly, trading at 122.9 as of 0835 GMT. ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)