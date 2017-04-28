BELGRADE, April 28 The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Friday to stem gains of the dinar currency, dealers said.

The bank which last bought euros last December, stepped in as the dinar traded at 122.95 to the euro, 0.3 up percent compared to the previous close. After the intervention the dinar traded at 123.23 at 0940GMT.

The dinar rallied against euro due to weak demand for the common currency ahead of May 1 bank holiday, dealers said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)