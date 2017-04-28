Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement
WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.
BELGRADE, April 28 The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Friday to stem gains of the dinar currency, dealers said.
The bank which last bought euros last December, stepped in as the dinar traded at 122.95 to the euro, 0.3 up percent compared to the previous close. After the intervention the dinar traded at 123.23 at 0940GMT.
The dinar rallied against euro due to weak demand for the common currency ahead of May 1 bank holiday, dealers said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)
* Entered sale of shares agreement to acquire shares in DB X-Trackers (rf) Proprietary Limited ("dbx") from Deutsche Group Holdings (South Africa)
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.