BELGRADE May 23 The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Tuesday to stem dinar gains that have been fuelled by stronger demand and increased lending, dealers said.

The bank, which a day earlier purchased 15 million euros, started buying euros when the dinar traded at 122.87 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar weakened to 123.05 by 0815 GMT.

So far this year, the central bank bought 85 million euros to stabilise the dinar which it maintains in a managed float against the euro, a preferred foreign currency. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)