BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
BELGRADE May 23 The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Tuesday to stem dinar gains that have been fuelled by stronger demand and increased lending, dealers said.
The bank, which a day earlier purchased 15 million euros, started buying euros when the dinar traded at 122.87 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar weakened to 123.05 by 0815 GMT.
So far this year, the central bank bought 85 million euros to stabilise the dinar which it maintains in a managed float against the euro, a preferred foreign currency. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.