20 hours ago
Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
July 13, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 20 hours ago

Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 13 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Thursday to stem gains of the dinar which remained strong despite repeated interventions, dealers said.

The bank which a day earlier bought 45 million euros, stepped in as the dinar bolstered by demand ahead of monthly and quarterly payments of the value added tax, traded at the rate of around 120 to the euro.

The central bank so far in 2017 purchased over 600 million euros. After the intervention, the domestic currency traded at 120.05 to the euro, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

