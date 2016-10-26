BELGRADE Oct 26 The Serbian central bank
purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank
market on Wednesday to stem gains of the dinar, which has
remained strong versus the common currency for weeks, dealers
said on Wednesday.
The bank started buying euros as the dinar traded
at between 123.03 and 123.25 to euro. After the intervention the
dinar remained unchanged and traded at 123.2, Reuters data
showed.
The bank which maintains the dinar in a managed float to
euro, the preferred foreign currency in the European Union
candidate country, last intervened on October 21, buying 15
million euros ($16.39 million). So far this year the bank has
purchased 630 million euros and sold 870 million euros to
stabilise the dinar exchange rate.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Thomas Escritt)