(CORRECTS day in para 1 to Thursday from Friday)

BELGRADE Nov 12 The Belgrade Stock Ecxhange started secondary trading with Serbia's long term maturities on its prime listing on Thursday, offering 64 long-term securities, a statement said.

The maturity of the treasury bills and bonds is ranging from one to 15 years, with 40 securities denominated in dinars and the remainder in euros.

"As of Nov 12, the secondary trading will be performed on the Regulated Market of the Belgrade Stock Exchange via the BelexFIX trading platform, through the intermediation of members of the Belgrade Stock Exchange," said a statement posted on BELEX official Web site.

So far, the secondary trading of Serbia's maturities has been performed on the over-the-counter (OTC) market through the bilateral investor contracts.

On Thursday, BELEX market capitalisation stood at 5.92 billion euros ($6.36 billion).

All trading data and trading results will be distributed and made available to investors on the local and global markets via the Belgrade Stock Exchange Data Feed Service, the statement said.

($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ralph Boulton)