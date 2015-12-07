* PM says minister cannot remain in office
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Dec 7 Serbia's defence minister faced
dismissal on Monday after remarking to a crouching female
reporter, "I love these journalists who kneel so easily."
The comment by Bratislav Gasic was met with a storm of
criticism in the Balkan country.
The reporter's employer, B92, said the comment was not just
'sexist' but expressed "a clear political stance".
"He made clear in what position journalists are personally
acceptable to him, to his ministry and the government of which
he is a member. They are more acceptable when kneeling before
the executive power."
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said Gasic, a senior
party colleague, "cannot remain the defence minister after such
an insult," without specifying whether he had already taken the
decision to fire him or request his resignation.
Gasic's removal was unlikely to affect the stability of
Serbia's ruling coalition, but the scandal immediately raised
fresh questions about the government's attitude towards
journalists.
Gasic made the remark, using the feminine form of the
Serbian word for 'journalist', as he approached a group of
reporters to make a statement in the central Serbian town of
Trstenik. One female journalist from Television B92 had knelt to
allow the cameramen to film.
Gasic later apologised, saying he was "sincerely" sorry for
his "shameful and scandalous behaviour".
But Vucic told reporters: "There is no excuse for what Gasic
did. It is good he apologised, but that's not enough."
Critics of Vucic's government say it has done little to
improve media freedom and freedom of expression in Serbia, a
former Yugoslav republic about to begin talks on joining the
European Union.
Vucic was an ultra-nationalist during the wars of
Yugoslavia's collapse in the 1990s and a former information
minister who oversaw draconian media legislation designed to
muzzle criticism of authorities under late Serbian strongman
Slobodan Milosevic.
He has since rebranded himself as a pro-Western reformer.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)