BELGRADE May 28 Serbia's prime minister said on
Thursday the country's deficit is expected to fall in 2015 as
revenue improves and spending declines.
Serbia's 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) standby loan
agreement with the International Monetary Fund requires it to
trim deficit and debt and offload unprofitable and indebted
state companies.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that spending was lower
than expected at around 8 billion dinars ($72.50 million), down
from the 19 billion dinars agreed with the IMF.
"We are hoping fiscal deficit (in 2015) could be around 3
percent of gross domestic product," Vucic told a news conference
after meeting Gerd Mueler, German Minister of Economic
Cooperation and Development.
($1 = 110.3500 Serbian dinars)
