By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, June 6 The battered Serbian dinar clawed back some ground against the euro on Wednesday on expectations that the central bank would raise its benchmark rate the following day.

The dinar has been in steady decline since the start of the year and hit euro-era lows after the election on May 20 of opposition leader Tomislav Nikolic as president, a shock result that came on the heels of an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Political parties are still wrangling over the formation of a pro-European coalition government committed to fiscal reform, spending cuts and a new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

On Wednesday, the dinar was trading between 115.3 and 118.3 to the euro, recovering from 119.10 on Tuesday.

The small rally came ahead of a meeting on Thursday of the central bank's executive board, with most analysts and traders polled by Reuters forecasting the bank will hike its benchmark rate.

"The most recent recovery of the dinar is unrelated to politics," said a dealer with a Belgrade-based commercial bank. "It's about expectations regarding the increase of the benchmark interest rate."

Central bank vice governor Bojan Markovic told Reuters last week that the bank might raise interest rates and change the composition of reserve requirements for commercial lenders to help shore up the local currency and keep a lid on inflation.

According to Reuters data, the dinar has lost 7.39 percent to the euro in 2012. The central bank has sold almost 1.3 billion euros to defend it, eating into reserves that in April stood at about 9.5 billion euros.

Nine out of 12 traders and analysts polled by Reuters this week said they expected the bank to increase the benchmark rate , already the highest in the region at 9.5 percent, after five months of no changes.

Erste Group, in a report published on Wednesday, said fiscal consolidation and the revival of IMF lending - frozen in January over Serbian over-spending and rising debt - would be crucial in stabilising the dinar.

"We see the Serbian central bank as continuing to rely predominantly on direct FX interventions ... and potentially opting for amendment in prudential regulation to support the currency," the report said.

"On the other hand, we are not excluding some at least transitory tightening in case political uncertainties would not fade away, making fiscal risks even more pronounced."

Liberal leader Boris Tadic, defeated by Nikolic, is hoping to retain control of the government in the more powerful post of prime minister, but he has yet to secure a majority in the 250-seat parliament.

Tadic said on Wednesday he was days away from securing a coalition deal, but said economic policy remained an obstacle in talks with the Socialist Party, which has come out against harsh spending cuts. (Editing by Matt Robinson)