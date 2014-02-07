BELGRADE Feb 7 Serbia's central bank repeatedly
intervened on the interbank currency market on Friday, selling
euros to stem dinar losses on the back of corporate demand for
the single currency, dealers said.
A dealer at one commercial bank in Belgrade said the central
bank offered euros for sale on at least four occasions as the
dinar traded at between 115.74 and 116.22.
The central bank last intervened on Wednesday when it sold
20 million euros, bringing the total of its currency
interventions this year to 350 million euros. Serbia's foreign
currency reserves stood at 11.2 billion euros in December.
The central bank issues statements on daily interventions
after trading closes in the late afternoon.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)