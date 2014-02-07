(Adds central bank statement, background, analyst quote)

BELGRADE Feb 7 The Serbian central bank said it sold 70 million euros ($95.33 million) on the local interbank currency market on Friday to stem dinar losses after what dealers said was increased corporate demand for the common currency.

The bank has sold a total of 420 million euros so far this year to defend the dinar, which has come under selling pressure amid uncertainty over the fate of much-needed fiscal reforms due to Serbia's snap elections on March 16.

In a statement on its website, the central bank confirmed the amount of euros sold but gave no further details about its intervention, the biggest this year.

Earlier in the day, a dealer at one Belgrade-based bank said the central bank had offered euros for sale on at least seven occasions as the dinar traded at between 115.74 and 116.22.

"Companies are buying euros to make seasonal payments but this is also related to low exports and the upcoming elections," he said.

Serbia is seeking a precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, crucial for reassuring investors, and talks are due to begin on Feb 26.

The IMF suspended a previous 1 billion euro deal with Serbia in 2012 due to overspending and high debt.

"A precautionary deal with the IMF should serve as an anchor for the dinar," said Sasa Djogovic, economist at the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research (IZIT).

Dealers said they were not worried that the interventions were burning through the central bank's foreign currency reserves, which in December stood at 11.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7343 euros)