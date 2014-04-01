BELGRADE, April 1 Serbia's central bank bought euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday to prevent excessive strengthening of the dinar and to boost market liquidity, dealers said.

The bank sold a total of 820 million euros ($1.10 billion) this year to support the dinar in the run-up to a March 16 parliamentary election. It has since bought 20 million euros as the dinar regained ground.

($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)