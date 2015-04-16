BELGRADE, April 16 Serbia's central bank bought
euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Thursday for
the second this week to rein in the dinar, which has
strengthened on increased euro liquidity on European markets,
dealers said.
The central bank, which has so far this year bought 360
million euros ($382.82 million), intervened with the dinar
trading at 119.99 to the euro, 0.09 percent stronger
than the previous close of 120.
After the intervention, the dinar stabilised at the rate of
120.05 at 0855 GMT. The bank last intervened on Tuesday when it
purchased 30 million euros.
