BELGRADE, March 3 Serbia's central bank intervened on the domestic currency market on Monday to support the dinar, which began to weaken against the euro on bank demand for the European single currency, dealers said.

The central bank offered euros for sale on two occasions as the dinar hit 116.2 against the euro, said a dealer with a Belgrade-based commercial bank. The dinar subsequently stabilised at around 115.9 to euro the, a preferred foreign currency in the Balkan country.

The central bank, which maintains a managed float of the dinar, has sold a total of 590 million euros ($814.88 million) this year in support of the domestic currency. ($1 = 0.7240 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)