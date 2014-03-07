(Adds central bank statement)

BELGRADE, March 7 Serbia's central bank said it had sold 10 million euros on the domestic currency market on Friday, the fifth such intervention this week in support of the dinar ahead of a mid-March election.

The central bank stepped in as the dinar hit 116.15 against the euro during weak trading, said a dealer with a Belgrade-based commercial bank. The currency later recovered to 115.95.

The central bank, which maintains a managed float of the dinar, has sold around 730 million euros ($1.01 billion) so this year in support of the currency, including 70 million euros this week.

($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Jeremy Gaunt)