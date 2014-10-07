YOUR MONEY-Not much saving going on in Health Savings Accounts
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.
BELGRADE Oct 7 The Serbian central bank sold euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday in support of the dinar, weakened by shallow trade and delays in the adoption of a revised budget and the start of IMF loan talks, dealers said.
The bank intervened as the dinar traded at 119.6, a 0.24 percent drop on Monday's close.
The bank has sold more than 1 billion euros this year to stabilise the dinar, which has come under renewed pressure as investors wait on full details of a revised budget and the start of long-awaited loan talks with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.
* Panmure shares fell 93 pct in last 10 years (Releads, adds background, detail on Diamond involvement)
* Says unit plans to invest 370 million yuan ($53.60 million) to set up life insurance joint venture for 18.5 percent stake