U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
BELGRADE Nov 14 Serbia's central bank intervened repeatedly on the domestic currency market on Friday, selling euros in support of the dinar following an unexpected cut in the bank's benchmark interest rate a day earlier, dealers said.
"There were several rounds of euro sales by the central bank," a dealer, who declined to be named, told Reuters. The dinar was trading at between 119.70 and 119.90, having closed at 120.5 on Thursday after the bank's first interest rate cut since June.
The bank has sold 100 million euros so far this month to soften the dinar's decline against the euro, under pressure from market uncertainty over the outcome of loan talks with the International Monetary Fund due to end on Nov. 20. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.