BELGRADE Jan 27 Serbia's central bank sold
euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday to prop up the
dinar currency, which has slumped to new lows on investor
concern over the exposure of banks to Swiss franc-denominated
loans, dealers said.
The bank intervened with the dinar trading at 123.8 to the
euro. The dinar recovered slightly to 123.5 to the euro.
Serbia's central bank met on Monday with commercial banks to
discuss measures to address a surge in the value of the Swiss
franc but the meeting produced no concrete solutions beyond a
suggestion that banks adjust loan terms.
