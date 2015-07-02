BELGRADE, July 2 Serbia's central bank bought
euros on the domestic currency market on Wednesday for the
second time in as many days to rein in the dinar gains versus
the euro due to shallow trading and market wariness over the
Greek crisis, dealers said.
The central bank bought euros with the dinar trading around
120.05 to the euro, up from Wednesday close of 120.2 dinars,
dealers said.
After the intervention, the dinar traded at 120.12 to the
euro at 1135 GMT. On Wednesday, the central bank bought 10
million euros ($11 million), bringing total purchases this year
to 420 million euros. It also sold 120 million euros to tame the
dinar's rate swings on the interbank market.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)