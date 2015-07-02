BELGRADE, July 2 Serbia's central bank bought euros on the domestic currency market on Wednesday for the second time in as many days to rein in the dinar gains versus the euro due to shallow trading and market wariness over the Greek crisis, dealers said.

The central bank bought euros with the dinar trading around 120.05 to the euro, up from Wednesday close of 120.2 dinars, dealers said.

After the intervention, the dinar traded at 120.12 to the euro at 1135 GMT. On Wednesday, the central bank bought 10 million euros ($11 million), bringing total purchases this year to 420 million euros. It also sold 120 million euros to tame the dinar's rate swings on the interbank market.

($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)