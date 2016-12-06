(Adds details on potential borrowers, Serbian economy, central
bank governor quote)
By Georgina Prodhan
BELGRADE Dec 6 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development has issued the first Serbian
dinar bond by an international lender, in an expression of
confidence in the Balkan country's economic stability as it
seeks to help it reduce currency risk.
The three-year, 2.5 billion Serbian dinar ($22 million) bond
will trade on the Belgrade Stock Exchange with a floating rate
of 3-month BELIBOR - the rate on dinar deposits in
the interbank market - plus 0.4 percent.
The EBRD said on Tuesday it hoped 15-20 percent of its
lending to Serbia could eventually be in dinars, similar to its
overall proportion of local-currency lending worldwide. This
first dinar bond was more than a decade in the making.
The bank has issued bonds and lent in local currency in a
number of developing markets, including Armenia, Georgia,
Hungary, Kazakhstan, Romania and Russia.
"In the last year or two, there's certainly clear measures
and clear progress that make it much more viable today and much
more reasonable today," EBRD Serbia head Daniel Berg told a news
conference at the National Bank of Serbia.
He told Reuters the EBRD already had interest from three
potential borrowers for the entire 2.5 billion dinars - one
municipality, one bank and one large corporation - although it
would prefer to spread the lending.
The EBRD has so far lent 4.5 billion euros to Serbia.
Serbia's branch of Austria's Raiffeisen bank is
underwriter of the bond. The bond is AAA rated, its CEO Zoran
Petrovic said. Citigroup acted as marketing agent.
"We believe that interest should be great... and this should
demonstrate trust in the local economy and macroeconomic
policy," Serbian central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic told
a press conference.
With more than 70 percent of its borrowing in foreign
currencies, mostly the euro, Serbia has one of the highest
levels of foreign-currency borrowing of the countries in the
EBRD regions, the EBRD said.
Unhedged borrowers in foreign currencies can be exposed to
significant exchange-rate risks, as in the case of millions of
central and eastern European homeowners who took out Swiss franc
mortgages to benefit from low interest rates but were caught out
when the currency surged, posing serious risks to banks in
Poland, Croatia and elsewhere.
Serbia last week adopted a draft budget for 2017 that would
reduce its deficit to 1.7 percent of economic output, with
growth expected at 3 percent.
($1 = 114.5600 Serbian dinars)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
and Hugh Lawson)